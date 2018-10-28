State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $189.12 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,449,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,760,264 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.4% of State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. State Treasurer State of Michigan owned approximately 0.19% of Gilead Sciences worth $189,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Stralem & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.27 and a 12-month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $3,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $227,505,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.84.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.