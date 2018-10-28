State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $10.24 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,929,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Analog Devices by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,076,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 69.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,068,000 after acquiring an additional 728,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,175,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,133,000 after acquiring an additional 348,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $33,143,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $79.03 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $262,413.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,875.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,645 shares of company stock worth $8,862,608 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

