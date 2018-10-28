Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after buying an additional 2,543,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after buying an additional 1,613,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after buying an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after buying an additional 928,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $58.07 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

