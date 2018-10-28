Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,351,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 588,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.18% of Starbucks worth $1,433,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Starbucks by 26.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 3,492.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $58.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

