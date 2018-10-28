Stanley Sewitch, Jr. Sells 2,167 Shares of WD-40 (WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) VP Stanley Sewitch, Jr. sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total value of $354,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $163.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.59. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $184.25.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter. WD-40 had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

WDFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on WD-40 from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WD-40 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,916,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,302,000 after buying an additional 132,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,651,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company engages in the development and sale of maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. It offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name; and bicycle maintenance products under the WD-40 Bike brand name comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products that are designed for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics.

