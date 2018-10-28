SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 28th. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $231,860.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00148881 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00250078 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.29 or 0.09689493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012580 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s launch date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

