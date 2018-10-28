SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $35,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peavine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 81,315.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,558 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,211,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,616,000 after purchasing an additional 597,543 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $265.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $252.92 and a 52-week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $1.3226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.