SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 48.6% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPY opened at $265.33 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $252.92 and a 12-month high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be issued a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

