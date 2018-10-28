Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,257,418 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 361,607 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Southwest Airlines worth $78,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 357.1% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $66.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $25,056.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,914.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark R. Shaw sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $286,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,546 shares in the company, valued at $673,709.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,470 shares of company stock worth $674,941. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

