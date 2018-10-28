Southern Co (SO) Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern by 133.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Southern by 359.3% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.04.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $481,821. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

