Smith & Nephew (SN) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

SN has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities boosted their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,413.83 ($18.47).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($16.44) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,173 ($15.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom acquired 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,380 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £3,436.20 ($4,490.00). Also, insider Graham Baker acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,331 ($17.39) per share, for a total transaction of £252.89 ($330.45).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.