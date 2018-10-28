Smart & Final Stores Inc (SFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,172,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464,373 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.18% of Smart & Final Stores worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,465,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 387,582 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 386,339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Smart & Final Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Smart & Final Stores by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 251,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smart & Final Stores alerts:

NYSE:SFS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. Smart & Final Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smart & Final Stores in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Smart & Final Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other Smart & Final Stores news, SVP Michael A. Mortensen sold 21,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $123,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Smart & Final Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart & Final Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.