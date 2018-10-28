Sleep Number (SNBR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sleep Number from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $34.03 on Friday. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.19). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 490.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $438.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.88 per share, with a total value of $27,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,974,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,074 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 749,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after purchasing an additional 195,713 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 40,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 24,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,398,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

