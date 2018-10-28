Skeincoin Market Capitalization Hits $303,001.00 (SKC)

Skeincoin (CURRENCY:SKC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Skeincoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Skeincoin has a market capitalization of $303,001.00 and approximately $350.00 worth of Skeincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skeincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,485.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.89 or 0.03166291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.06783926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00802656 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.01610806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00148430 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.01902663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00416708 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Skeincoin

SKC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2013. Skeincoin’s total supply is 16,583,791 coins and its circulating supply is 13,495,682 coins. Skeincoin’s official website is skeincoin.co . The Reddit community for Skeincoin is /r/skeincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skeincoin’s official Twitter account is @Skeincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skeincoin

Skeincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skeincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skeincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skeincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

