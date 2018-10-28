SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.70

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 44252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
In other news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $281,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $786,453.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 33,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $2,963,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,686. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.
