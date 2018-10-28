SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.70

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 44252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $687.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $281,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at $786,453.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 33,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $2,963,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,047.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,925 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,686. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 62.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $419,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Further Reading: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.