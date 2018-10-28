SingularityNET (AGI) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $32.76 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 14.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00148892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00249430 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $623.16 or 0.09623602 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, DragonEX, Tidex, Binance, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

