Silver Range Resources (SNG) Shares Up 25%

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG)’s share price shot up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 27,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Silver Range Resources Company Profile (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 40 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

