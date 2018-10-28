Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 591,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.42. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,530,366 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $135,881,000 after acquiring an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,473 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 445,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,936 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,721 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 374,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

