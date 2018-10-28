Signify NV (EPA) (LIGHT) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

Signify NV (EPA) (AMS:LIGHT) received a €25.00 ($29.07) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Signify NV (EPA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.14 ($30.40).

Get Signify NV (EPA) alerts:

AMS:LIGHT opened at €31.59 ($36.73) on Friday. Signify NV has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Signify NV (EPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify NV (EPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.