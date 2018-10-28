Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 25,175,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,744,000 after buying an additional 8,975,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,802,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,412,000 after buying an additional 726,738 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,444,000 after buying an additional 352,801 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,325,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,846,000 after buying an additional 275,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.