Short Interest in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Increases By ∞

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,752,346 shares, an increase of ∞ from the September 28th total of 0 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.
WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.
Shares of WTW opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.
In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $9,946,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,870.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696,255 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 691,418 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,693,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,885,000 after purchasing an additional 277,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,761,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.
Weight Watchers International Company Profile
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
