Short Interest in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Increases By ∞

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,752,346 shares, an increase of ∞ from the September 28th total of 0 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,072,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

WTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Weight Watchers International from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on shares of Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of WTW opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Weight Watchers International has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $9,946,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,870.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,432,000 after purchasing an additional 696,255 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,031,000 after purchasing an additional 691,418 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,693,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,885,000 after purchasing an additional 277,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,761,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

