Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (THM) Increases By 0.8%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,863 shares, an increase of 0.8% from the September 28th total of 683,638 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,130,443 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.61% of International Tower Hill Mines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

