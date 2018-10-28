Short Interest in Altaba Inc (AABA) Drops By 20.0%

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,832,709 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 28th total of 24,789,924 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,328,721 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,029,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,595,000 after purchasing an additional 486,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 64,603 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,603,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,214,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altaba by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 3,564,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,947,000 after purchasing an additional 525,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altaba stock opened at $60.17 on Friday. Altaba has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $82.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Altaba in a report on Friday, August 24th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub cut Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Gabelli cut Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

About Altaba

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

