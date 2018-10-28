Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Hastings Group (HSTG)

Shore Capital reiterated their under review rating on shares of Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HSTG. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price (down from GBX 257 ($3.36)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price (down from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Hastings Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 267 ($3.49) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 282.30 ($3.69).

Hastings Group stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.44) on Thursday. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 336.70 ($4.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 129,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £348,451.84 ($455,314.05). Also, insider Richard Hoskins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £612,500 ($800,339.74).

About Hastings Group

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Underwriting and Retail. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

