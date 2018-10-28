Shinhan Financial Group (SHG) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,766. Shinhan Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

