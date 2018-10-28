Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Seven Stars Cloud Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,230. Seven Stars Cloud Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter. Seven Stars Cloud Group had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.38%.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization.

