Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $563,000 in L Brands Inc (LB) Stock

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Makaira Partners LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 3,364,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,078,000 after buying an additional 840,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in L Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,772,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after buying an additional 46,322 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in L Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,622,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,852,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in L Brands by 27.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,615,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,935,000 after buying an additional 347,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in L Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,492,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $30.42 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. L Brands had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

