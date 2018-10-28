Seven Eight Capital LP Has $596,000 Holdings in CDW (CDW)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in CDW were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.5% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 13,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 107.0% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 64,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 20,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $853,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,242,856.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 17,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $1,476,869.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 617,218 shares in the company, valued at $53,173,330.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,068 shares of company stock worth $9,629,759 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. CDW has a 12-month low of $65.59 and a 12-month high of $90.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 3.99%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

