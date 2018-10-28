Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 197.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.74. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $64.87.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $689.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.98 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

