Servicesource International (SREV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Servicesource International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.23 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 1.03. Servicesource International has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.47 million. Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Dunlevie acquired 30,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $90,398.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,722.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 1,497.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,424,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 1,335,408 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Servicesource International by 42.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after buying an additional 1,307,221 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the first quarter worth about $3,856,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Servicesource International by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after buying an additional 506,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Servicesource International during the second quarter worth about $750,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

