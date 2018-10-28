SelfSell Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last week, SelfSell has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $138,788.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.