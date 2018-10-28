Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 18,800 Shares of Macerich Co (MAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 737.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macerich by 9,246.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $207,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.97.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. Macerich Co has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.