Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 287.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,551,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 147.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,908 shares during the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 184.3% during the third quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 19,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $115.16 and a 12-month high of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

