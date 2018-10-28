Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Petroquest Energy Inc (PQUE)

Petroquest Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQUE) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Petroquest Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Petroquest Energy’s FY2018 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PQUE. Zacks Investment Research cut Petroquest Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Petroquest Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th.

Shares of PQUE opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Petroquest Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

