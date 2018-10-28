Seaport Global Securities Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Aschenbeck now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $6.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.57. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KLR Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

PXD stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $140.65 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.5% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

