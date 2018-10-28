Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.57). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $484,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,990.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $3,483,103.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,652,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,107,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,422 shares of company stock worth $7,103,746. Corporate insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.6% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 449,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,228. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

