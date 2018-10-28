Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGMS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.29. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry L. Cottle bought 10,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, for a total transaction of $332,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,779.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,160,700 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 176.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,329 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 256.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 78,411 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 816.8% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 111,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 98,912 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

