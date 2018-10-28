Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,847,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,455 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,733,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 70.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 211,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 87,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 256,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. The stock had a trading volume of 531,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,989. The company has a market capitalization of $731.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

