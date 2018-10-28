Sawtooth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.29.

VLO opened at $85.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $75.95 and a one year high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

