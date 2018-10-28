Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 106.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $94.09 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $102.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

