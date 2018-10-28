Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 7,915 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,726,000 after acquiring an additional 117,012 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,393,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,111,000 after acquiring an additional 111,424 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,413,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,207,000 after acquiring an additional 95,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 113.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $74.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a $0.5017 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

