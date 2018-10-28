Savant Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 57,176 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 962,667.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 500,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after buying an additional 500,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 681,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,127,000 after buying an additional 67,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,076,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,617. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Morningstar set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

