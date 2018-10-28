Sartorius (SRT3) PT Set at €110.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SRT3 has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Commerzbank set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Sartorius presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.39 ($124.87).

Get Sartorius alerts:

FRA:SRT3 opened at €120.60 ($140.23) on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 12-month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 12-month high of €124.70 ($145.00).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The Bioprocess Solutions division offers products, technologies, and services ranging from fermentation, cell cultivation, filtration, and purification to media storage and transportation for the biopharmaceutical industry.

See Also: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.