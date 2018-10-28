Sandler O’Neill Boosts Capital One Financial (COF) Price Target to $115.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective boosted by Sandler O’Neill from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Sandler O’Neill currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Oppenheimer set a $101.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.57.

Shares of COF traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $84.94 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 83.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

