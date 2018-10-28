Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. beau downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

NYSE SBH opened at $17.06 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,429.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.07 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,539.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 331.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 672,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 516,826 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 432.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 201,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 163,571 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.2% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 87,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 36.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 202,471 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.