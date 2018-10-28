RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) Trading Up 7.3%

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 650,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 488,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXII shares. ValuEngine raised shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of RXi Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get RXi Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.28.

RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:RXII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.78% of RXi Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXi Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXII)

RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXi Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.