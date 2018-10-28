Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Receives $31.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 163,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,626. The company has a market capitalization of $846.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

