Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,538,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 163,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $160,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $1,007,000. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

