Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 1,099,135 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,294,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $68,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4,196.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.56 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.41.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

