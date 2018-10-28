Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 988,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,671 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $79,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after buying an additional 2,297,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,829,000 after buying an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,482,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,563,000 after buying an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,327,000 after buying an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $68.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

